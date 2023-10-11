Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.0% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $156.33. 217,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,798. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

