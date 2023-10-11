Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Cut by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,437 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Medtronic Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.36. 1,025,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,693,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.25. The company has a market capitalization of $98.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

