EA Series Trust Invests $15.47 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,474,000. Valero Energy comprises about 0.5% of EA Series Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $534,892,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 457.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,667,000 after buying an additional 1,115,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 33,083.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,028,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,603,000 after buying an additional 1,025,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.17. The company had a trading volume of 863,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,407. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.67 and its 200 day moving average is $124.39. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.36 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

