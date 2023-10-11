Quantum Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 124.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $977,231,000 after acquiring an additional 352,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,767 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,018,000 after buying an additional 1,072,018 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,701,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,912,762. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average of $89.69. The firm has a market cap of $225.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

