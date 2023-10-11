Inlet Private Wealth LLC Buys 36,050 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,050 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.3% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 32,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 84,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE DAL traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.99. 2,909,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,010,204. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.