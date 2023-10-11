Morgan Stanley Boosts Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $119.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.71. 82,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,192. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.76 and its 200-day moving average is $111.00. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $118.79. The firm has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.4% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

