Alpha Financial Partners LLC Sells 459 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.39. 747,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,969. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.94. The company has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.58%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.16.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

