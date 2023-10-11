The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 197.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,057 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,157,000 after buying an additional 4,753,465 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 162.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,306,000 after buying an additional 4,067,395 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 150.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,896,000 after buying an additional 3,373,118 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,455 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Southern Trading Up 0.8 %

Southern stock opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.20. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

