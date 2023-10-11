Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,366,034,000 after buying an additional 393,607,491 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,909,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,734,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,179 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,196,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,012,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,411,503,000 after buying an additional 466,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $76.61. 458,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,665,633. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

