IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,902 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.1 %

CVS traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $71.82. 1,216,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,886,276. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The company has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.