IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $20.69 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $3,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Stryker by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.77.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock traded down $15.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.93. 531,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,996. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.54. The company has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $203.23 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

