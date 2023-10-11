Boyar Asset Management Inc. Purchases 707 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.5% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 34,177 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 135,583 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 11,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,165,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

CSCO opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.71.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

