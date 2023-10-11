Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,799 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,883,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,815,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,572,592,000 after purchasing an additional 136,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Oracle Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $109.72 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $62.17 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

