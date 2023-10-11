Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238,110 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,952,000 after purchasing an additional 522,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE BX traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $106.54. 337,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,081,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $116.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.97.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

