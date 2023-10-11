Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 22,000 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.95.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $31.59. 2,575,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,116,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average is $31.54. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

