Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $50,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 12.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 58,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 34.5% during the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $860.71. 77,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,400. The company has a market capitalization of $355.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $853.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $787.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

