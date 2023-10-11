Rosenbaum Jay D. Purchases 306 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 514.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after buying an additional 7,085,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Novartis by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after buying an additional 1,235,303 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,371,000 after buying an additional 279,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,974,000 after acquiring an additional 180,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock opened at $99.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.24 and a 1 year high of $105.61. The company has a market cap of $210.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.23.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

