Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 30,154 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 30,154 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 724,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after buying an additional 46,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

