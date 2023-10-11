Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 10,729 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,729 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Truist Financial Trading Up 6.6 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

