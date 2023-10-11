Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,135,000 after buying an additional 4,341,992 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

