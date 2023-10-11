Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up 0.8% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,164,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,413,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,164,797 shares in the company, valued at $152,413,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,886,301.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,525.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,650,995 shares of company stock valued at $234,329,279. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,064. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.20. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.