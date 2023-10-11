Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) is Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s Largest Position

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,702 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 12.9% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $457,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,105,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,953,000 after purchasing an additional 79,060 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,977,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,892,000 after buying an additional 445,086 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 145,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,731,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,173,000 after buying an additional 297,536 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCQ stock remained flat at $18.84 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,987. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $19.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0566 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

