VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 1.0% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,717,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,285,211. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.