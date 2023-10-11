Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG cut its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104,510 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $13,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,532,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,565,467,000 after purchasing an additional 555,578 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,025,000 after buying an additional 23,220,407 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,857 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,151,000 after acquiring an additional 715,036 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,530 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,239,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

