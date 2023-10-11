GAM Holding AG Purchases 19,005 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 1.6% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $23,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.77. 237,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,852. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $382.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.17. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.10 and a 52-week high of $406.94. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

