J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 209 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,355,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 111,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,361,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares during the period.

BNDX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.86. The company had a trading volume of 766,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,414. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $49.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

