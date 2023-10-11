Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 912 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,745,000 after buying an additional 39,132 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

Shares of ROP opened at $497.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $508.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $492.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

