IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 39,868 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,868 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $16,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 13,535.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,699 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Crown Castle by 5,762.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Crown Castle by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Argus began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.16.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.4 %

Crown Castle stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.45. 417,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.97 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.06.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

