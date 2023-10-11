J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $4.18 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 610.5% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.29. 36,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $214.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.78 and a 200-day moving average of $200.78.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

