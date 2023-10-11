Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,557,000 after acquiring an additional 266,154 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 543.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 206,913 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 11.9% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 760,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,962,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 113,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 54,739 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.25. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

