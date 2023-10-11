Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 534 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.63. The company had a trading volume of 79,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,966. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $245.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.09.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

