SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Raised by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,523,000 after buying an additional 609,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $173.49. 2,212,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,046,015. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.79.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.