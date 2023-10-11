iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Lowered by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,599,000. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,316,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,667. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.21. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

