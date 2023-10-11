GDS Wealth Management Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

GDS Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.40. 393,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.61. The firm has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.62.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

