IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 8,694 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $21,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,235 shares of company stock valued at $41,384,996 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Get Our Latest Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $79.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,582. The company has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.96%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.