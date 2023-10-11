IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 4,392 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,422,440,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.0 %

TMUS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.38. 358,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,449,397. The company has a market cap of $167.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.