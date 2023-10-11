IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $23.69 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $23,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.57. 228,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,485,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.80. The stock has a market cap of $129.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

