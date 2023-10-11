CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 903,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 3.6% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $52,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,874,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.55. The stock had a trading volume of 222,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,153. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average is $57.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

