IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $21,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $89.04. The stock had a trading volume of 296,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,130. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day moving average of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

