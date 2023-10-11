Moreno Evelyn V Purchases 509 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $34,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $162.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.23.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

