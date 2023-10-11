Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $506,690,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at $390,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $112.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.27. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.