Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 497 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average of $84.03. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $100.32.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 86.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.23.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

