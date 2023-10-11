The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,574 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 569.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829,918 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,781,000 after purchasing an additional 694,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.23.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

TRV opened at $162.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.09. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

