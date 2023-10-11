Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,222,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,058,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,884,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.81. 2,410,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,302,717. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.