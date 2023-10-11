3,248 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 253,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,377,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 23.3% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 278.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,745,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY traded up $3.12 on Wednesday, hitting $459.12. The company had a trading volume of 43,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,860. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $399.69 and a 52-week high of $500.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

