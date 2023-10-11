Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.1% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL remained flat at $109.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 419,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,078,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The stock has a market cap of $300.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.99. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $62.17 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

