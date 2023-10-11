Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 1,647 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $40,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $497.37. 65,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,958. The company has a 50 day moving average of $526.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.48. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

