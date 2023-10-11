Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 10.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $639.20. The company had a trading volume of 55,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $726.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $656.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $608.30.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.25.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

