Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 140 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.9 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.76 and a 200-day moving average of $183.18.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.92.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

