State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.6% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $93,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth increased its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.54.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $226.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.76 and its 200 day moving average is $183.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.